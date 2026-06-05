​Shakira y Burna Boy cantarán el éxito Dai Dai en la inauguración 

El Planeta Fútbol cuenta los días para el 11 de junio, día del partidi inaugural del Mundial 2026, con el encuentro entre México y Sudáfrica en el estadio Azteca. Y hubo sorpresas para la ceremonia de inauguración: cantarán Shakira y Burna Boy como parte de un show que contará con artistas locales y extranjeros en el banderazo de salida.

“Shakira y Burna Boy interpretarán Dai Dai por primera vez en la ceremonia de inauguración que se llevará a cabo en Ciudad de México. El evento incluirá la participación de otros artistas invitados, entre ellos, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná y Tyla”, se lee en el comunicado de la FIFA.

Shakira y Burna Boy estarán presentes en la inauguración del Mundial 2026 en la Ciudad de México. (Foto: FIFA) Shakira y Burna Boy estarán presentes en la inauguración del Mundial 2026 en la Ciudad de México. (Foto: FIFA)

Detalles de la ceremonia de inauguración

El partido arrancará a las 16.00 de Argentina, pero cuatro horas antes se abrirán las puertas. “Al ser México el país que abrirá oficialmente el Mundial, esta ceremonia de inauguración será la primera de las tres programadas, a la que seguirán las de Canadá y Estados Unidos”.

Shakira y Burna Boy. Foto: FIFA Shakira y Burna Boy. Foto: FIFA

Shakira también será la encargada del show de medio tiempo durante la gran final del torneo, que se jugará el 19 de julio.

La letra de Dai Dai

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Come follow your desire

Where there’s a will, there’s a way

You are the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Sweat and blood to writе your story

That is how you paved the way

You’re about to rеach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe, I believe

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe’

Energy is contagious, you know

And it never fails no, no

No one’s getting tired, I know

‘Cause you got that fire, ayo

Dream a little higher, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go

We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold

We can’t hold on to the past no more (Mmm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make gold

We are more than flesh and bones

All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe’

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario

Cristiano Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, México, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place, you belong

You’ve been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

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