​Shakira y Burna Boy cantarán el éxito Dai Dai en la inauguración 

El Planeta Fútbol cuenta los días para el 11 de junio, día del partidi inaugural del Mundial 2026, con el encuentro entre México y Sudáfrica en el estadio Azteca. Y hubo sorpresas para la ceremonia de inauguración: cantarán Shakira y Burna Boy como parte de un show que contará con artistas locales y extranjeros en el banderazo de salida.
“Shakira y Burna Boy interpretarán Dai Dai por primera vez en la ceremonia de inauguración que se llevará a cabo en Ciudad de México. El evento incluirá la participación de otros artistas invitados, entre ellos, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná y Tyla”, se lee en el comunicado de la FIFA.
Detalles de la ceremonia de inauguración
El partido arrancará a las 16.00 de Argentina, pero cuatro horas antes se abrirán las puertas. “Al ser México el país que abrirá oficialmente el Mundial, esta ceremonia de inauguración será la primera de las tres programadas, a la que seguirán las de Canadá y Estados Unidos”.
Shakira también será la encargada del show de medio tiempo durante la gran final del torneo, que se jugará el 19 de julio.
La letra de Dai Dai
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Come follow your desire
Where there’s a will, there’s a way
You are the owner of that fire
No one can take it away
Sweat and blood to writе your story
That is how you paved the way
You’re about to rеach the glory
Only one step away
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe, I believe
‘Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe’
Energy is contagious, you know
And it never fails no, no
No one’s getting tired, I know
‘Cause you got that fire, ayo
Dream a little higher, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold
We can’t hold on to the past no more (Mmm)
From the dirt and the tears, we make gold
We are more than flesh and bones
All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
‘Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe’
Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario
Cristiano Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, México, Japan
Korea, Netherlands
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Knew from the day you were born
Here in this place, you belong
You’ve been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go